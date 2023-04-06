Head-To-Head Comparison: Nutex Health (NUTX) and Its Competitors

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nutex Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -38.47% -145.00% -3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -1.00 Nutex Health Competitors $4.00 billion $52.57 million -21.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nutex Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 770 4706 10063 252 2.62

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Nutex Health rivals beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

