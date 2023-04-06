Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyLion (ML) versus Its Rivals

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 278 1260 1869 67 2.50

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 914.40%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.39%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 5.87, meaning that their average share price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.62 MoneyLion Competitors $3.44 billion $563.47 million 1.53

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.