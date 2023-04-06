HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $3,335,800.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HEICO alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00.

HEICO Trading Down 0.3 %

HEICO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 160,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.