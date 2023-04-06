Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.88. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 368,711 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 205.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

