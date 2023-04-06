Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.