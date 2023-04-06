Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $207.14 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Hive has a total market cap of $207.14 million and $138.95 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 473,708,746 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

