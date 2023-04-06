Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

