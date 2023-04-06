Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $11.01 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 11.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after buying an additional 765,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. 176,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,604. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

