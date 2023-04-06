Hofer & Associates. Inc Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $254.23. 325,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $254.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

