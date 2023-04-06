Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Hologic worth $55,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,436. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

