Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

