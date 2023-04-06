Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.51.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
- J.M. Smucker: A Tasty Defensive Stock With a 2.6% Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.