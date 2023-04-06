Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.84

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and traded as low as $21.54. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 4,241 shares traded.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.