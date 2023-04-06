Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.45 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Horizen has a market cap of $145.36 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00038192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00134486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,547,456 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

