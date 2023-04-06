Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Horizon Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Horizon Oil

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

