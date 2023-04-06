Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 241,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 1,995,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

