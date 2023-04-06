Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. 1,762,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

