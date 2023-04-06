Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter.

