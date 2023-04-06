Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 104,505 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

