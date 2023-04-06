Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

