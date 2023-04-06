Humankind Investments LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -66.66%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.