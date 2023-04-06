Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.