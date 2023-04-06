IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,931,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,670,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

