ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $309.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,050. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

