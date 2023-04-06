ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Clorox by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Clorox by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,286. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

