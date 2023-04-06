ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.15. 909,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.