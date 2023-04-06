ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. 1,238,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,770 shares of company stock worth $5,944,640. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

