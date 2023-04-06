IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 7.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 67,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 364,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

