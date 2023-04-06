IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 41,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 86,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Specifically, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $825.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 60.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.