IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

