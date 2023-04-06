Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

ITW stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.27. The company had a trading volume of 161,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

