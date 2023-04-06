ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 1,893,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,339,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.