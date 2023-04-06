Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.58. 22,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 305,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Infobird Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

