Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

