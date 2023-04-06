Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90.

On Thursday, March 23rd, H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $178,477.04.

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $7,742.30.

American Software Price Performance

American Software stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

