Insider Selling: biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) General Counsel Sells 10,867 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $64,332.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

biote Price Performance

Shares of biote stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in biote by 40.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 325,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

