Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells 2,481 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,481 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $12,181.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 470,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,334. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

