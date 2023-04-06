Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CMO Sells $758,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $758,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Courtney Keating Chakarun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $11.87 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.