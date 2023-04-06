Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Sells 39,228 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 20,191 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $22,210.10.
Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of JNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 695,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
