Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Sells 1,573 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeridianLink alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MeridianLink by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.