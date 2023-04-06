Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Sells 1,573 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37.
MeridianLink Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MLNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MeridianLink by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
