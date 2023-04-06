Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,700,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSH remained flat at $38.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,328,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,023. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

