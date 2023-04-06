Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $77,074.83 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

