Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

