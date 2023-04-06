Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $663.90 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $647.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

