Inspire Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

