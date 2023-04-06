Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TARO opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

