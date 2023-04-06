Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $253.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

