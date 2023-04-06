Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

