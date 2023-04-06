Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

