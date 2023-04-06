Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 656.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

