Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 13,506 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 693.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 872.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

NBIX stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $4,141,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.